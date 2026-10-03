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EU Surplus Drops USD20B in One Quarter as Income Fades
(MENAFN) The European Union's current account surplus contracted sharply in the second quarter of 2026, falling to €80.2 billion ($90 billion), according to figures released Friday by Eurostat.
The result equals 1.6% of the bloc's gross domestic product, down from a €98 billion ($110 billion) surplus, or 2% of GDP, in the first quarter. A year earlier, in the second quarter of 2025, the surplus stood at €91.7 billion ($103 billion), also 2% of GDP.
A steep fall in primary income drove much of the decline. Eurostat data show that surplus shrinking to just €0.8 billion ($0.9 billion), from €15.7 billion ($17.6 billion) in the previous quarter.
The goods surplus slipped to €62.9 billion ($70.6 billion) from €63.6 billion ($71.4 billion), while the services surplus fell more noticeably, to €41.7 billion ($46.8 billion) from €48.1 billion ($54.0 billion).
The secondary income deficit narrowed to €25.2 billion ($28.3 billion) from €29.3 billion ($32.9 billion), which offered a partial cushion.
Separately, the capital account deficit widened sharply to €16.2 billion ($18.2 billion) in the second quarter, up from €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) in the first.
The result equals 1.6% of the bloc's gross domestic product, down from a €98 billion ($110 billion) surplus, or 2% of GDP, in the first quarter. A year earlier, in the second quarter of 2025, the surplus stood at €91.7 billion ($103 billion), also 2% of GDP.
A steep fall in primary income drove much of the decline. Eurostat data show that surplus shrinking to just €0.8 billion ($0.9 billion), from €15.7 billion ($17.6 billion) in the previous quarter.
The goods surplus slipped to €62.9 billion ($70.6 billion) from €63.6 billion ($71.4 billion), while the services surplus fell more noticeably, to €41.7 billion ($46.8 billion) from €48.1 billion ($54.0 billion).
The secondary income deficit narrowed to €25.2 billion ($28.3 billion) from €29.3 billion ($32.9 billion), which offered a partial cushion.
Separately, the capital account deficit widened sharply to €16.2 billion ($18.2 billion) in the second quarter, up from €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) in the first.
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