Daniel Ogbeide Law Expands Team To Meet Growing Demand For Custody And CPS Cases

Firm Strengthens Its Legal Resources to Provide Greater Support for Texas Families Facing Complex Family Law Matters

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Houston, Texas, Oct 03, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Daniel Ogbeide Law, a Texas family law firm serving clients across Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and surrounding communities, has announced an expansion of its team to respond to increasing demand for legal representation in child custody and Child Protective Services (CPS) cases. The expansion reflects the firm's continued commitment to providing parents and families with responsive legal support during some of the most serious disputes they may face.

Child custody cases can involve disagreements over where children live, visitation, decision-making authority, and other parental rights. CPS cases can bring additional legal concerns, particularly when allegations of abuse or neglect lead to an investigation or court proceedings. Daniel Ogbeide Law handles both child custody and CPS matters as part of its family law practice.

The firm's expansion is intended to increase its ability to respond to client inquiries, prepare cases, manage legal documentation, and provide representation throughout family court proceedings. By increasing its internal capacity, Daniel Ogbeide Law aims to remain accessible to families seeking guidance when custody or child protection concerns arise.

“Families facing custody disputes or CPS involvement need legal representation that takes their concerns seriously and gives them a clear understanding of what comes next,” said a spokesperson for Daniel Ogbeide Law.“Expanding our team allows us to provide stronger support to more clients while maintaining the level of communication and attention they expect from our firm.”

Daniel Ogbeide Law has established its family law practice around matters including divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, protective orders, modifications, enforcements, and other family-related legal disputes. The firm also represents clients in CPS cases and matters involving child abuse and child endangerment.

The firm emphasizes communication and preparation throughout the legal process. Custody proceedings may require evidence, parenting plans, court filings, negotiations, mediation, or litigation. CPS cases may require a prompt legal response as parents address investigations, hearings, and questions concerning their parental rights.

“Every custody and CPS case has circumstances that require careful attention,” the spokesperson added.“Our goal is to make sure clients understand their legal options and have experienced representation as their case moves forward. We want our expanded capacity to translate into better access to legal help for families throughout Texas.”

Daniel Ogbeide, the firm's owner and lead attorney, has more than a decade of experience practicing Texas family law and represents clients in custody, CPS, child support, divorce, property division, enforcement actions, and protective order matters. His background includes jury trials and numerous bench trials in Texas family courts.

The firm's expanded resources will support its continued work with parents seeking representation in custody disputes and families involved with CPS. Clients can contact Daniel Ogbeide Law to discuss their circumstances and request a case review.

About Daniel Ogbeide Law

Daniel Ogbeide Law is a Texas family law firm led by Daniel Ogbeide, Esq. The firm represents clients in Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and communities throughout Texas. Its family law practice includes divorce, child custody, child support, CPS cases, adoption, protective orders, modifications, enforcements, and other family law matters. Daniel Ogbeide is the owner and lead attorney, with more than a decade of Texas family law experience.

Contact Information

Address: 7324 Southwest Freeway Suite 1040 Houston, TX 77074

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