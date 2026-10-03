Empire Renovations Expands Professional Roofing And Home Exterior Solutions Across The Treasure Valley

Professional Craftsmanship Focused On Durable Results, Improved Curb Appeal, And Dependable Protection For Residential Properties.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

SOUTHERN IDAHO, Idaho, Oct 03, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Empire Renovations is expanding its professional roofing and home exterior solutions across the Treasure Valley, giving homeowners access to roofing, painting, siding, window, and gutter services through one experienced home improvement company. With more than 18 years of industry experience, Empire Renovations serves homeowners across Boise, Caldwell, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Kuna, and other Idaho communities.

“Every home improvement project starts with understanding what the property actually needs. We begin with a consultation and assessment, provide a detailed estimate, and explain the available options so homeowners can make informed decisions about their projects.”

Spokesperson at Empire Renovations

The company's roofing division handles a range of residential needs, from repairs and storm damage work to full roof replacements and new installations. Empire Renovations installs asphalt, metal, and TPO roofing systems and works with GAF as its primary manufacturer and Owens Corning as a secondary manufacturer. Factory-trained crews follow manufacturer installation standards for complete roofing systems.

“Expanding our home exterior services means giving homeowners more ways to address their property's needs with one experienced team,” said a spokesperson for Empire Renovations.“Roofing is one of the most important parts of a home's protection, and we want every homeowner to have access to trained professionals, quality materials, and clear information when repairs or replacement become necessary.“

Empire Renovations' roof replacement services are designed for homeowners dealing with aging roofing systems, extensive damage, or a desire to upgrade their property's roofing materials. The company offers GAF asphalt shingles, metal roofing, GAF TPO for low-slope areas, and other complete roofing solutions. Its services are available for both residential and light commercial properties.

The company is also expanding its role in complete exterior improvements. Its siding services include James Hardie fiber cement, insulated vinyl, Diamond Kote pre-finished siding, and primed wood. Proper weather barriers and flashing are used as part of siding installations to help manage moisture and support the home's exterior protection.

“Many homeowners have more than one exterior project to consider,” the spokesperson said.“A roof may need attention while siding, gutters, windows, or paint are also showing signs of age. By offering several services, we can help homeowners address those needs in an organized way.“

Empire Renovations also installs energy-efficient windows and seamless aluminum gutters. Its window installations use high-efficiency products with manufacturer warranty coverage, while its gutter systems are formed on-site for a precise fit and can include leaf protection. These services give homeowners additional options when improving exterior performance and appearance.

Professional residential painting is another major part of the company's services. As a Sherwin-Williams Paint Pro, Empire Renovations uses professional coatings and emphasizes surface preparation for both interior and exterior projects. The company notes that proper preparation can help finishes withstand seasonal temperature changes, UV exposure, and everyday wear.

Empire Renovations offers free consultations and estimates and provides financing options for qualifying home improvement projects. The company serves homeowners throughout the Treasure Valley and Southern Idaho, with service areas that include Boise, Caldwell, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Kuna, and other surrounding communities.

About Empire Renovations

Empire Renovations is a Southern Idaho home improvement company providing roofing systems, residential painting, siding, windows, and gutter installation. With more than 18 years of experience, the company serves homeowners throughout the Treasure Valley and surrounding areas. Its roofing crews are factory-trained for GAF and Owens Corning systems, while its painting division is Sherwin-Williams Paint Pro certified. Empire Renovations is licensed and insured and provides free consultations and estimates for home improvement projects.

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