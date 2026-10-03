Timothy Caraboolad Publishes A Buyer's Checklist For New-Build Condos In South Florida

Real estate developer Timothy Caraboolad is releasing a set of questions first-time buyers should ask before putting money down on a new-build apartment in South Florida.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

A market full of new buildings, and a lot of first-time buyers

Florida, USA, Oct 03, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - South Florida has no shortage of new construction. Buildings go up fast, sales offices open before the concrete cures, and renderings promise more than any buyer can verify in a single walkthrough.

Timothy Caraboolad, a real estate developer and designer based in Palm Beach, Florida, has spent years on the other side of that process, building high-end custom homes through his firm Lad Design. He says the buyers who end up happiest are the ones who ask harder questions earlier, not the ones who fall for the best rendering.

“A sales gallery is designed to sell you a feeling,” he says.“Your job as a buyer is to slow that down and ask what you're actually getting for the price.”

What to check before signing anything

Caraboolad points first-time buyers toward a few areas that matter more than finishes.

Construction quality behind the walls. Countertops and cabinetry are easy to judge. What is inside the walls is not. Caraboolad suggests asking who the general contractor is, how long they have built in the area, and whether the building uses concrete or wood-frame construction, since that affects sound, insurance, and long-term durability in a hurricane-prone region.

HOA fees and what they actually cover. New buildings often advertise low fees at launch that rise once amenities open and reserves get funded.“Ask for the projected budget once the building is fully occupied, not just the introductory number,” Caraboolad says. He recommends buyers ask specifically what percentage of the fee goes into reserves, since that determines whether the building can pay for a roof or a seawall repair without a special assessment.

Storm readiness. In South Florida, this is not optional. Buyers should ask about impact windows, generator backup for elevators and common areas, and flood elevation. Caraboolad says a building's flood zone designation should be requested in writing, not estimated by a sales agent.

Parking and storage, spelled out. Some buildings sell parking as a deeded asset. Others assign it and can reassign it later. Caraboolad says this distinction matters more than most buyers realize until after closing.

Developer track record. A new building has no resale history to check. Caraboolad suggests buyers look at other projects the same developer has completed, not just renderings of the one being sold, and ask how those buildings have held up.

Timing the purchase

For pre-construction units, Caraboolad says the biggest risk is not price, it is timeline. Delays are common, and buyers should understand what happens to their deposit if the closing date slips.

“Get the outside date for completion in writing,” he says.“And ask what your options are if that date passes.”

He also encourages buyers to walk a finished unit in the same building, or a comparable one from the same developer, before relying on a model unit that may use upgraded finishes not included in the base price.

Why this matters for first-time buyers specifically

Caraboolad says first-time buyers face a particular disadvantage: they often do not know which questions are normal to ask, so they accept vague answers.

“An experienced buyer will push back on a soft answer about HOA reserves or insurance history,” he says.“A first-time buyer might just assume that's how it works. It isn't. You're allowed to ask for documentation before you commit.”

His broader point is that a new building can be a strong investment in South Florida, but only when the buyer treats the sales process the same way a developer would: checking budgets, checking materials, and checking the people building it, before checking the view.

About Timothy Caraboolad

Timothy Caraboolad is an entrepreneur, real estate developer, and designer based in Palm Beach, Florida. He is the founder of Lad Design, a South Florida firm building high-end custom homes, and previously founded Arc Design, a luxury residential development and design firm in the Boston area. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Business from Rollins College.