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US Hiring Stalls at 29,000 as Jobless Rate Climbs to 4.2 Percent
(MENAFN) US employers added just 29,000 jobs in September, and unemployment rose to 4.2%, above the 4.1% analysts expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The number of unemployed held near 7.1 million, and the jobless rate has stayed in a narrow band since March.
The agency cut its July figure by 31,000, turning it into a loss of 10,000 jobs, and lowered August by 29,000 to 133,000. Health care added 17,000 positions, though more slowly than over the previous 12 months. Construction hired 11,000 and manufacturing 9,000, while financial activities shed 7,000.
Hourly pay for private nonfarm workers rose five cents to $37.81, up 3% in a year. Unemployment among Black Americans climbed to 7%, while rates for adult men and women barely moved at 3.9% and 3.6%.
The agency cut its July figure by 31,000, turning it into a loss of 10,000 jobs, and lowered August by 29,000 to 133,000. Health care added 17,000 positions, though more slowly than over the previous 12 months. Construction hired 11,000 and manufacturing 9,000, while financial activities shed 7,000.
Hourly pay for private nonfarm workers rose five cents to $37.81, up 3% in a year. Unemployment among Black Americans climbed to 7%, while rates for adult men and women barely moved at 3.9% and 3.6%.
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