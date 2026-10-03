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Austria's Deadly Summer: 995 Heat Deaths Set Grim Record
(MENAFN) An estimated 995 people died of heat-related causes in Austria from June to August 2026, the most since tracking began in 2017, the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) said Friday. The previous peak was 948 in 2024, and 2025 saw 428. The lowest toll, 324, came in 2020.
AGES cautioned that the numbers are statistical estimates for the whole period, not a tally of individual heat deaths. Heat can affect mortality for days afterward, and data delays may lead to later revisions.
The toll coincided with Austria's hottest summer in 260 years of records, with new highs at more than 100 GeoSphere Austria stations. The mercury passed 41C (105.8F) for the first time, hitting 41.2C (106.2F) at Bad Deutsch-Altenburg on Aug. 5. It topped 40C on three days, and Austria logged a record number of heat days.
AGES cautioned that the numbers are statistical estimates for the whole period, not a tally of individual heat deaths. Heat can affect mortality for days afterward, and data delays may lead to later revisions.
The toll coincided with Austria's hottest summer in 260 years of records, with new highs at more than 100 GeoSphere Austria stations. The mercury passed 41C (105.8F) for the first time, hitting 41.2C (106.2F) at Bad Deutsch-Altenburg on Aug. 5. It topped 40C on three days, and Austria logged a record number of heat days.
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