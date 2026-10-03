Stalin To Campaign In Madurantakam As Bypoll Race Enters Final Stretch

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, 3 Oct (IANS) DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will address a public meeting in Madurantakam in support of party candidate Paranthaman, as campaigning for the October 6 Assembly bypoll enters its final stage.

The constituency is witnessing a five-cornered contest, with leaders of competing parties stepping up their campaigns ahead of the close of canvassing on Sunday.

Political leaders have been camping in Madurantakam to mobilise support for their candidates and strengthen their outreach to voters.

Stalin's meeting forms part of the DMK's final campaign push in the constituency. Several party functionaries are expected to attend the rally, preparations for which were underway.

The public meeting will give the DMK leadership another opportunity to appeal to voters before campaigning ends.

With several candidates in the fray, parties are seeking to make the most of the remaining time to consolidate support. Madurantakam and Dharapuram will both go to the polls on Tuesday, October 6.

Campaigning in the two constituencies has intensified this week, with senior leaders participating in programmes organised in support of their respective candidates.

The simultaneous bypolls have brought a concentrated round of political activity to both constituencies. Party leaders have been travelling to the two seats as their campaign schedules move towards the final day of canvassing.

In Madurantakam, the presence of five competing candidates has added to the intensity of the campaign. Each party is attempting to improve its prospects through sustained campaigning and appearances by its senior leadership.

Stalin's visit comes at a crucial point in this schedule, a day before the campaign concludes. His address will place the DMK's appeal for votes before the public as Paranthaman's campaign approaches its closing phase.

Local party organisers have been making arrangements for the gathering, while functionaries are preparing to participate in the programme. The rally is among the final major campaign events planned by the DMK in Madurantakam.

Attention will now turn to the last round of meetings and voter outreach on Sunday. With polling scheduled for Tuesday, candidates and party workers have a limited window to complete their public campaigning.

The final day of canvassing will bring the campaign phase in both constituencies to a close, setting the stage for voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram to choose their representatives on October 6.