Central Drought Team Assures CM Shivakumar Of Submitting Objective Report After 3-Day Karnataka Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 3 (IANS) The Central drought assessment team will undertake a three-day tour of Karnataka to assess the ground situation and submit an objective report based on field observations and data provided by state government officials, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry Joint Secretary and team head Ajit Kumar Sahu assured on Saturday, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said.

Sahu gave the assurance during a meeting with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday at the latter's office-cum-residence, Krishna, where the Chief Minister sought Rs 3,705.30 crore in drought relief for Karnataka under NDRF norms.

Responding to the Chief Minister's request, Sahu said the Central inter-ministerial team would travel across the state for three days, assess the actual situation on the ground and collect relevant data from state government officials before submitting its report.

The meeting was held as the Central team arrived in Karnataka to assess the severe drought situation and crop losses in the state.

Shivakumar told the Central team that Karnataka was facing a severe drought situation, leaving farmers and the general public in distress. He urged the Centre to provide Rs 3,705.30 crore in drought relief to the state as per NDRF norms.

He said 217 of Karnataka's 240 taluks had been declared drought-hit after a scientific assessment conducted in accordance with the Centre's disaster management guidelines.

“Without yielding to any pressure, the drought-hit taluks were identified after a highly scientific assessment by strictly following the disaster management guidelines of the Central government,” he said.

Shivakumar said the distress among farmers could have wider consequences for the state's economy and society.

“If farmers are distressed, everything comes to a standstill. Therefore, the Central government should come to the aid of Karnataka's farmers,” he said.

Describing the situation as alarming, CM Shivakumar said that in his and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara's four decades of public life, they had not witnessed people facing such severe difficulties.

“This is a very alarming situation,” he said, adding that the state had convened a special session to understand the problems faced by elected representatives and farmers, during which 150 MLAs spoke about issues in their respective constituencies.

CM Shivakumar said water inflows into reservoirs were low in most parts of the state, except in the Krishna basin. Even the Malnad and coastal regions were experiencing a severe rainfall deficit, he said.

He also pointed to the water situation in urban areas and said the state was facing pressure over water availability. He said the Cauvery Water Committee was nevertheless directing Karnataka to release water to the Cauvery river.

The state government had announced Rs 2,500 in relief for affected farmers, but the state expected greater assistance from the Centre, he said.

CM Shivakumar said ministers had visited districts to assess the ground situation, while officials had taken precautionary and relief measures within their respective departments.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned the state about the drought situation during his visit to Karnataka and that he had subsequently directed his Cabinet colleagues and officials to take necessary measures.

Farmers had also been advised on sowing decisions in view of the rainfall situation, he said.

CM Shivakumar said farmers were facing severe difficulties, while sugarcane growers were demanding higher prices. Milk producers were also seeking an increase of at least Rs 10 in milk prices.

“In this challenging situation, let the Central and state governments work together,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Minister's Economic Adviser L.K. Ateeq, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Dr Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department Ritesh Kumar Singh, Revenue Department (Disaster Management) Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Meena and other senior officials.