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EU Wires Ukraine USD3.2B in Fresh Financing
(MENAFN) The European Commission released €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) to Ukraine on Friday to cover financing needs, keep public administration running and back reforms during the war. The package includes €800 million ($899 million), the first money under the Ukraine Facility component of the EU's Ukraine Support Loan.
“With today's disbursement, we are helping safeguard Ukraine's financial stability and supporting investments that will underpin its future recovery,” Ursula von der Leyen said.
After this payment, EU support under Ukraine's reform plan will top €32 billion ($36 billion), including contributions from member states and partners. Ukraine has €33.7 billion ($37.9 billion) available for the rest of 2026: €29.3 billion ($32.91 billion) from the Ukraine Support Loan and €4.4 billion ($5 billion) in budget support under the initial Ukraine Facility. Of the loan money, €16.6 billion ($18.6 billion) is earmarked for defense industrial capacity and €12.7 billion ($14.3 billion) for the budget. The Commission also reaffirmed its pledge to deliver the €90 billion ($101 billion) loan planned for 2026 and 2027.
“With today's disbursement, we are helping safeguard Ukraine's financial stability and supporting investments that will underpin its future recovery,” Ursula von der Leyen said.
After this payment, EU support under Ukraine's reform plan will top €32 billion ($36 billion), including contributions from member states and partners. Ukraine has €33.7 billion ($37.9 billion) available for the rest of 2026: €29.3 billion ($32.91 billion) from the Ukraine Support Loan and €4.4 billion ($5 billion) in budget support under the initial Ukraine Facility. Of the loan money, €16.6 billion ($18.6 billion) is earmarked for defense industrial capacity and €12.7 billion ($14.3 billion) for the budget. The Commission also reaffirmed its pledge to deliver the €90 billion ($101 billion) loan planned for 2026 and 2027.
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