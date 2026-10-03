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Diesel Standoff: EU Rejects Any US Export Ban
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Friday rejected any US ban on diesel exports, warning it could damage EU trust in Washington as a "reliable partner."
“We fully reject any ban on diesel. A ban would not be beneficial to anyone. It would undermine our trust in the United States as a reliable partner,” spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters in Brussels. She said the bloc is ready to act collectively through the International Energy Agency (IEA), which handles any release of oil stocks, and that the EU's job is to coordinate member states' positions there rather than decide a release alone.
The remarks followed Donald Trump's comment that he may ask European nations to release some diesel reserves while his administration weighs limiting US diesel exports amid strained global fuel supplies. Member states aligned positions at an Energy Union Task Force meeting Friday, Itkonen said, adding the EU would stay united. She declined to say whether "retaliatory" measures are under consideration.
“We take one step at the time,” Itkonen said. She added that supplies are stable for now but high prices are creating an affordability crisis for households and industry.
Spokesperson Paula Pinho said France, which holds the G7 presidency, plans to convene a video conference of G7 leaders "as soon as possible" to ease price pressure and secure crude and refined-product supplies. She said gas prices in Europe have risen 140% since late February, when the war on Iran began, and diesel prices have doubled.
“We fully reject any ban on diesel. A ban would not be beneficial to anyone. It would undermine our trust in the United States as a reliable partner,” spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters in Brussels. She said the bloc is ready to act collectively through the International Energy Agency (IEA), which handles any release of oil stocks, and that the EU's job is to coordinate member states' positions there rather than decide a release alone.
The remarks followed Donald Trump's comment that he may ask European nations to release some diesel reserves while his administration weighs limiting US diesel exports amid strained global fuel supplies. Member states aligned positions at an Energy Union Task Force meeting Friday, Itkonen said, adding the EU would stay united. She declined to say whether "retaliatory" measures are under consideration.
“We take one step at the time,” Itkonen said. She added that supplies are stable for now but high prices are creating an affordability crisis for households and industry.
Spokesperson Paula Pinho said France, which holds the G7 presidency, plans to convene a video conference of G7 leaders "as soon as possible" to ease price pressure and secure crude and refined-product supplies. She said gas prices in Europe have risen 140% since late February, when the war on Iran began, and diesel prices have doubled.
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