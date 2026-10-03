Disney Licenses Movies, Shows To Netflix Including Ice Age, Percy Jackson Series
The deal expands Netflix's access to Disney-owned content as the streaming platform broadens its library through licensing agreements, including a deal with AMC Global Media in July to bring "The Walking Dead" series to its platform. The first two seasons of Disney+ original series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will be available globally on Netflix from October 4 for three months.Recommended For You
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The five "Ice Age" films will also begin streaming globally on Netflix for three months, ahead of the theatrical release of "Ice Age: Boiling Point" early next year. The deal also includes a selection of Disney and Pixar films, including "Soul", "Elio" and "Raya and the Last Dragon", which will be available globally on Netflix from early 2027, with varying launch dates and regions. Disney-branded titles largely remain exclusive to its streaming platforms and TV channels, as per the company.ALSO READ
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