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Overnight Raid in Daraa: Israel Detains 2 Syrians, Frees One
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained two Syrians in an incursion into Maariya village, in western Daraa province, and later freed one, a Syrian news agency reported Friday.
Citing local sources, the news agency said 12 military vehicles entered overnight via the northern Wadi Road. The troops moved through residential neighborhoods, searched homes and seized two residents. One was released, and the other's fate is unknown. A Syrian broadcaster had earlier reported that a young man was detained in the same raid.
The raid follows Israeli violations on Syrian soil that President Ahmad al-Sharaa raised at the UN General Assembly. He said Israel has carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests since late 2024. He also reiterated Damascus' rejection of attempts to impose a new reality, its commitment to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and its demand that Israeli forces pull back to their positions before Dec. 8, 2024.
Citing local sources, the news agency said 12 military vehicles entered overnight via the northern Wadi Road. The troops moved through residential neighborhoods, searched homes and seized two residents. One was released, and the other's fate is unknown. A Syrian broadcaster had earlier reported that a young man was detained in the same raid.
The raid follows Israeli violations on Syrian soil that President Ahmad al-Sharaa raised at the UN General Assembly. He said Israel has carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests since late 2024. He also reiterated Damascus' rejection of attempts to impose a new reality, its commitment to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and its demand that Israeli forces pull back to their positions before Dec. 8, 2024.
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