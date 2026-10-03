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easyJet Strike Grounds 443 Portugal Flights Through Tuesday
(MENAFN) A five-day strike by easyJet cabin crew in Portugal began Friday, with 443 flights from Lisbon, Porto and Faro already canceled, the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel said. Union leader Ana Dias said the cancellations are about 80% of scheduled services and warned of further disruption.
“Crews arrived in Porto from France, and will probably operate flights to replace the strikers, once again in an illegal manner,” Dias said Thursday, according to the union. The union disputes the use of crews from other bases and may go to court.
An easyJet official told the Lusa news agency the airline expects to run about 55% of scheduled flights. The company said minimum services cover roughly 22% of Portugal-based operations, with extra flights staffed from other European bases. It said the operation is being conducted “in full compliance with applicable legislation and regulations.”
The dispute centers on schedule stability, pay progression by length of service and terms proposed for a company agreement. Another strike is set for Dec. 19-23, threatening Christmas travel.
“Crews arrived in Porto from France, and will probably operate flights to replace the strikers, once again in an illegal manner,” Dias said Thursday, according to the union. The union disputes the use of crews from other bases and may go to court.
An easyJet official told the Lusa news agency the airline expects to run about 55% of scheduled flights. The company said minimum services cover roughly 22% of Portugal-based operations, with extra flights staffed from other European bases. It said the operation is being conducted “in full compliance with applicable legislation and regulations.”
The dispute centers on schedule stability, pay progression by length of service and terms proposed for a company agreement. Another strike is set for Dec. 19-23, threatening Christmas travel.
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