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Cockpit Chaos on Flydubai Flight: UAE Calls It Terrorism
(MENAFN) UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday labeled an incident aboard a flydubai Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight a "terrorist act," and hailed the captain's handling of the emergency.
“Indian captain Smit Machchhar deserves every appreciation,” Gargash said on X, calling him a "true hero." He added: “In confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility,” and praised the pilot's professionalism and “moral sense in the darkest circumstances.”
Flight FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers, was cleared Wednesday for an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Flydubai said "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew secured the aircraft before it diverted safely. Airport officials said the captain and first officer were injured and taken to a hospital. All passengers and crew were reported safe.
“Indian captain Smit Machchhar deserves every appreciation,” Gargash said on X, calling him a "true hero." He added: “In confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility,” and praised the pilot's professionalism and “moral sense in the darkest circumstances.”
Flight FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers, was cleared Wednesday for an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Flydubai said "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew secured the aircraft before it diverted safely. Airport officials said the captain and first officer were injured and taken to a hospital. All passengers and crew were reported safe.
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