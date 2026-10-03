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Bedbug Outbreak Pulls Southeastern Trains, Drivers Refuse to Board
(MENAFN) Train services in southern England have been cancelled over a bedbug infestation, media reported Friday. Southeastern trains were pulled from schedules after staff found bugs in carriages. The outbreak centers on the West Marina depot near Hastings, East Sussex, with sightings also on High Speed 1 services, raising fears of spread.
Per internal messages seen by The Telegraph, drivers refused to board affected trains and accused managers of not taking the problem seriously. At least three services were cancelled Friday, with more cancelled since the first sighting on Sept. 22. On Tuesday, a train nicknamed Bedbug Express by insiders made several runs between London and Kent stations with two carriages locked, after a driver spotted insects at one end.
In a post on X, Southeastern Railway said only two driver cabs contained bedbugs and no passenger areas were affected. "Two further trains were brought out of service to be checked, but were found to be clear and put back into service," it noted.
Per internal messages seen by The Telegraph, drivers refused to board affected trains and accused managers of not taking the problem seriously. At least three services were cancelled Friday, with more cancelled since the first sighting on Sept. 22. On Tuesday, a train nicknamed Bedbug Express by insiders made several runs between London and Kent stations with two carriages locked, after a driver spotted insects at one end.
In a post on X, Southeastern Railway said only two driver cabs contained bedbugs and no passenger areas were affected. "Two further trains were brought out of service to be checked, but were found to be clear and put back into service," it noted.
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