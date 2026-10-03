Alfardan Jewellery Looks To New Generation While Keeping Legacy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alfardan Jewellery is reshaping its creative direction to engage a younger generation while preserving the heritage and identity that have defined the family business, its vice-president and creative director Dana Alfardan said.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026, Alfardan said the luxury house is evolving its storytelling, imagery and aesthetics as the next generation of the family became increasingly involved in the business.

Alfardan, who is also a prominent Qatari composer and cultural artist, said that her multidisciplinary background had reinforced the importance of looking beyond traditional boundaries in both creativity and leadership.

“I think in today's world it's very important to be multifaceted,” she said.“There is no one way of doing things, but also things are not two-dimensional anymore. We have to go beyond the confines of conventional storytelling.”

In an increasingly competitive luxury market, Alfardan said brands needed to develop distinctive identities rather than rely solely on conventional approaches.

“There are just so many products out on the market,” she said.“So how do you stand out? How do you maintain your distinctive personality? It's to generate a multifaceted, multilayered, 3D approach.”

For Alfardan, innovation begins with a clear understanding of where a brand comes from.

“What really sets us apart right now, today, in a globalised world, is our distinctive identity,” she said.“Our heritage and our identity is at the core, and we build everything around that into a global, multifaceted house.”

Alfardan's experience in music and the creative industries has also shaped her approach to jewellery, where heritage, emotion and storytelling can be expressed through another artistic medium.

She said the house was now particularly focused on strengthening its connection with younger consumers as the third generation of the family assumes a greater role in the business.

“I represent the third generation of my family business,” Alfardan said, noting that her sisters are also increasingly involved.

Her sister has been designing Noudar Jewellery for around 15 years, while another sister, Juju, is also joining the business.

As a result, Alfardan said,“the narrative is shifting. The rhetoric is shifting. The approach that we're taking is shifting”.

“The imagery, the aesthetics are shifting,” she added, explaining that the objective was to“bridge the gap between Alfardan and a younger generation”.

Yet, for Alfardan, modernisation does not mean abandoning the foundations of the house.

“Legacy is what gives the brand meaning,” she said.“Legacy is what gives the brand value. And legacy is what creates that distinctive profile that everybody can rely on.”

She also linked legacy to consistency and trust, saying that maintaining core values and messaging gives a brand the transparency and reliability that audiences can depend on.

At the same time, Alfardan acknowledged that the luxury industry operates in a rapidly changing environment.

“We are in a fast-paced, evolving world,” she said.“The challenge is to adapt while maintaining your core values, your core identity.”

For her, that balance comes naturally to the family business.

“We are naturally forward-looking. We are naturally always looking to the future,” Alfardan said.“But at the same time, we have this natural capacity to maintain the respect for where we come from.”

Her vision positions Alfardan Jewellery at the intersection of heritage and contemporary creativity, with the next generation helping shape how a longstanding Qatari luxury house communicates with an evolving audience.

DJWE 2026 Alfardan Jewellery