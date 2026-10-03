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Israelis Stranded in UAE Get First Flight Home After Flydubai Halt
(MENAFN) The first Israeli repatriation flight for citizens stuck in the UAE left Dubai late Friday, after Flydubai suspended service between the two countries. Israel's public broadcaster said an Arkia flight carried passengers stranded after “an attempted hijacking of a Flydubai aircraft.” Israeli security authorities cleared Israeli airlines to run such flights from Dubai on Thursday, the broadcaster said, without giving passenger numbers.
Initially, luggage will not be allowed in the hold because a dedicated security system is not yet available. The broadcaster quoted a source familiar with Israel-UAE air traffic saying Emirati authorities are in contact with Israel “in an effort to prevent the incident from developing into a broader crisis that could lead to a prolonged suspension of flights.”
Earlier Friday, El Al said it cancelled planned evacuation flights after the UAE withdrew landing permission for Israeli carriers. Flydubai stressed the need for an official investigation to establish the facts of Wednesday's incident. Flight FZ1073 was hit by a cockpit incident, with conflicting accounts of what happened and why. Flydubai has temporarily suspended Tel Aviv flights, saying safety remains its top priority and the pause lets authorities determine the full circumstances.
Initially, luggage will not be allowed in the hold because a dedicated security system is not yet available. The broadcaster quoted a source familiar with Israel-UAE air traffic saying Emirati authorities are in contact with Israel “in an effort to prevent the incident from developing into a broader crisis that could lead to a prolonged suspension of flights.”
Earlier Friday, El Al said it cancelled planned evacuation flights after the UAE withdrew landing permission for Israeli carriers. Flydubai stressed the need for an official investigation to establish the facts of Wednesday's incident. Flight FZ1073 was hit by a cockpit incident, with conflicting accounts of what happened and why. Flydubai has temporarily suspended Tel Aviv flights, saying safety remains its top priority and the pause lets authorities determine the full circumstances.
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