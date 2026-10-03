Canadian Vlogger Exposes Bengaluru Footpath Woes, Says Viral Video Prompted Quick Fixes (WATCH)

A Canadian vlogger living in Bengaluru has claimed that parts of the city's Indiranagar footpaths were repaired after his video highlighting damaged pedestrian pathways went viral on social media. Caleb Friesen, who has previously posted videos about Bengaluru's infrastructure, recently drew attention to the condition of footpaths along 12th Main in Indiranagar.

In the video, Friesen walked through stretches of the neighbourhood and pointed out cracked pavements, rubble, large holes and other obstacles that made walking difficult. He described the condition of some of the footpaths as "pathetic" and questioned how such infrastructure could exist in a city widely recognised as one of India's major technology hubs.

"Bengaluru is a pretty important city here in India. It's one of the tech capitals of the country," Friesen said in the video.

He also pointed to Indiranagar's importance as a hub for startups and venture capital firms, arguing that the condition of its pedestrian infrastructure did not appear to match the neighbourhood's reputation as a prominent technology and business destination.

The video showed broken sections of pavement, scattered rubble and a large hole containing rubbish. Friesen questioned why debris had been allowed to remain on the footpath and suggested that the problems seen in the video were not limited to a single location. He also stressed the need for footpaths that are safe, walkable and genuinely pedestrian-friendly.

The post quickly triggered discussion online, with social media users sharing their experiences of Bengaluru's pedestrian infrastructure. Some commenters said similar problems are visible in other parts of Indian cities as well.

The development took another turn when Friesen shared an update on October 2, saying some of the spots featured in his video had already been repaired.

"Great news! Some spots highlighted in this video were fixed today. Tomorrow more work will be done. I'm not in Bengaluru but @Virendra0698 will be on 12th Main at 10 AM tomorrow along with Mr. Vijay Haridas who is the wonderful area inspector who made these quick fixes happen," he posted on X.

Watch the viral video here:

Great news! Some spots highlighted in this video were fixed today more work will be done. I'm not in Bengaluru but @Virendra0698 will be on 12th Main at 10 AM tomorrow along with Mr. Vijay Haridas who is the wonderful area inspector who made these quick fixes happen. twitter/CWmyZCknNV

- Caleb (@caleb_friesen) October 2, 2026

The update has added a new dimension to the viral footpath debate, shifting attention from Bengaluru's pedestrian problems to the reported response following the social media spotlight. However, NDTV noted that the report is based on user-generated social media content, and the condition shown in the original video has not been independently verified.

For now, Friesen's update has sparked renewed conversation about whether viral posts can push authorities to address everyday civic infrastructure issues and improve pedestrian spaces in Bengaluru.