403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Weighs Return to Iran Combat
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump's senior national security officials met behind closed doors at Camp David on Friday to discuss the Iran war and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen, media reported. Citing three American officials, media said Vice President JD Vance chaired the hours-long meeting, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA chief John Ratcliffe and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. One official said issues were settled or discussed at length.
With talks stalled, Trump is weighing a return to large-scale combat operations against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon is preparing to send a third aircraft carrier strike group and more Marine ships, adding up to 10,000 troops, citing US officials who said they should arrive by the end of November. Trump earlier said he could resume strikes after the early-November midterms if no deal is reached.
Riyadh is also urging Washington to join airstrikes on the Houthis, who have fought government forces in Yemen since 2014, ahead of a planned offensive. Trump has been reluctant, though officials said he could reverse course.
With talks stalled, Trump is weighing a return to large-scale combat operations against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon is preparing to send a third aircraft carrier strike group and more Marine ships, adding up to 10,000 troops, citing US officials who said they should arrive by the end of November. Trump earlier said he could resume strikes after the early-November midterms if no deal is reached.
Riyadh is also urging Washington to join airstrikes on the Houthis, who have fought government forces in Yemen since 2014, ahead of a planned offensive. Trump has been reluctant, though officials said he could reverse course.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment