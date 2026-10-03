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Bolivian VP Warns of Alleged Arrest Plot as Crackdown Widens
(MENAFN) Bolivian Vice President Edmand Lara said Friday his life is in danger and that authorities could arrest him on false charges, as the government cracks down on officials accused of corruption and drug-trafficking links. He said in a statement that he had been warned of an alleged plan to arrest him and fabricate evidence, and that he feared for his and his family's safety. He urged the legislature, prosecutors, human rights groups and the international community to monitor his situation and called on authorities to respect due process.
The warning followed the arrest of Attorney General Roger Mariaca and 13 others in an operation targeting a criminal network within the judiciary and Public Prosecutor's Office. Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo accused Mariaca of protecting drug traffickers and said the operation drew on information from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Mariaca denies the allegations.
Washington revoked Mariaca's visa earlier this week, accusing him of taking bribes to enable drug trafficking. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the arrests. The government has not publicly linked Lara to the investigation, announced charges against him, or confirmed an arrest warrant.
The warning followed the arrest of Attorney General Roger Mariaca and 13 others in an operation targeting a criminal network within the judiciary and Public Prosecutor's Office. Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo accused Mariaca of protecting drug traffickers and said the operation drew on information from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Mariaca denies the allegations.
Washington revoked Mariaca's visa earlier this week, accusing him of taking bribes to enable drug trafficking. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the arrests. The government has not publicly linked Lara to the investigation, announced charges against him, or confirmed an arrest warrant.
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