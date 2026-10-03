403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Off East Coast
(MENAFN) North Korea launched an unidentified projectile into waters off its east coast Saturday, the South Korean military said. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the launch but gave no further details, a South Korean news agency reported. The projectile's type, range and landing point were not disclosed.
It comes 13 days after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area on Sept. 20, hours apart.
"We are aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," the US military's Pacific Command wrote on X. "Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies," it added, pledging to defend the US and its allies in the region.
It comes 13 days after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area on Sept. 20, hours apart.
"We are aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," the US military's Pacific Command wrote on X. "Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies," it added, pledging to defend the US and its allies in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment