Mubadala Tops Gulf Sovereign Fund Activity Through September Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiAbu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company was the most active sovereign wealth fund among the Gulf's leading state investors during the first nine months of 2026, deploying $26.2 billion, according to data released by Global SWF.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund ranked second with $14 billion of investments between January and September, followed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at $12.2 billion, Abu Dhabi's L'imad at $10.8 billion and Qatar Investment Authority at $10.3 billion.
Global SWF's 2026 MENA Playbook, released at the end of the third quarter, showed sovereign investors across the Middle East and North Africa deployed $102 billion through 245 transactions during the nine-month period. The region accounted for 39 per cent of dealmaking by state-owned investors worldwide, although both its absolute investment and share of global activity were below the levels recorded during 2023-25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment