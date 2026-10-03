UAE Retail Sukuk Enters Nasdaq Dubai Secondary Trading Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiThe UAE Ministry of Finance has listed its second five-year Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, opening the government-backed Islamic instrument to secondary-market trading after subscription, allocation and settlement were completed.
The offering drew subscription orders of AED285 million, about 5.7 times its AED50 million target, underscoring demand among individual investors for the second issuance under the sovereign retail programme.
The sukuk carries an annual profit rate of 5.06 per cent, with distributions every six months, and has a minimum investment threshold of AED1,000. The subscription window ran from September 23 to September 28, with allocation completed on September 29 and issuance and refunds scheduled for September 30.
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