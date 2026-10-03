AD Ports Seals Record Brazilian Terminal Acquisition Arabian Post
The financial closing follows regulatory and antitrust clearances in Brazil, including approvals from the National Waterway Transportation Agency, known as ANTAQ, and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, or CADE. The transaction was first announced on June 2 and was completed after customary closing conditions were satisfied.
AD Ports acquired CLI from funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management and IG4 Capital. The Brazilian company has now joined the group's international operating portfolio, extending AD Ports' network into one of the world's largest agricultural export markets.
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