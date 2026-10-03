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Anthropic Opens Claude Code To Internal Mods Arabian Post


2026-10-03 04:11:23
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic has introduced Mods for Claude Code, giving developers a way to alter the coding agent's behaviour, interface and internal event handling through JavaScript or TypeScript functions running inside the product. Claude

The system, released on October 1 with Claude Code version 2.1.287, extends the tool's existing plugin framework. Mods can rewrite prompts before they reach the model, block or modify tool calls, approve or reject permission requests, redact information from tool output and replace or augment parts of Claude Code's interface. Claude

Anthropic said Mods are packaged inside plugins and work in both the Claude Code command-line interface and desktop application. Developers can write their own Mods or ask Claude Code to generate one, install it and reload it during an active session.

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The Arabian Post

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