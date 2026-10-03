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Israeli Occupiers Attacks Kill 30 Palestinians in West Bank Since January
(MENAFN) Thirty Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank since January, according to official Palestinian figures released Friday. The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the toll, as of Oct. 2, is higher than any full year since 2022 and about 114% above all of 2025.
The commission called the figures "a dangerous escalation in the deadly consequences of attacks by occupiers." About 73% of deaths were in Ramallah and Al-Bireh (15) and Nablus (seven). Three were killed in Hebron, two each in Jerusalem and Salfit, and one in Qalqilya.
For September, the commission counted 2,051 attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers, 647 of them by occupiers, who killed three people. It reported 14,600 trees damaged, including 9,334 olive trees, and 254 structures demolished, including 89 inhabited homes. The demolitions affected 320 Palestinians, among them 164 children and 64 women. Occupiers tried to set up 21 new outposts, and Israeli authorities advanced 16 plans for 3,821 settlement units.
Since January, the commission counts 5,561 occupier attacks and about 6,635 dunams (1,640 acres) of seized land. Palestinian figures put around 750,000 Israeli occupiers in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, across 194 settlements and 400 outposts. In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in "settler terrorism," with support and complicity from the Israeli state in the occupied Palestinian territory, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
The commission called the figures "a dangerous escalation in the deadly consequences of attacks by occupiers." About 73% of deaths were in Ramallah and Al-Bireh (15) and Nablus (seven). Three were killed in Hebron, two each in Jerusalem and Salfit, and one in Qalqilya.
For September, the commission counted 2,051 attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers, 647 of them by occupiers, who killed three people. It reported 14,600 trees damaged, including 9,334 olive trees, and 254 structures demolished, including 89 inhabited homes. The demolitions affected 320 Palestinians, among them 164 children and 64 women. Occupiers tried to set up 21 new outposts, and Israeli authorities advanced 16 plans for 3,821 settlement units.
Since January, the commission counts 5,561 occupier attacks and about 6,635 dunams (1,640 acres) of seized land. Palestinian figures put around 750,000 Israeli occupiers in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, across 194 settlements and 400 outposts. In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in "settler terrorism," with support and complicity from the Israeli state in the occupied Palestinian territory, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
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