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Crete Under Emergency Alert as Storm Floods Homes, Grounds Ferries
(MENAFN) Authorities on the Greek island of Crete issued an emergency alert on Friday as severe weather battered the region with strong winds and flooding, forcing road and school closures, according to media reports. Heavy rain inundated homes and left roads strewn with debris across parts of the island, while powerful winds forced the cancellation of ferry services, a broadcaster reported.
Authorities said emergency services remain on high alert across the island, with firefighters responding to incidents and crews working to restore access to affected areas. Officials urged residents to follow safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel, as the severe weather is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon.
The body is now about 107 words, up from about 77. I added detail only by rephrasing, with no new facts, so the piece stays faithful to the original report.
Authorities said emergency services remain on high alert across the island, with firefighters responding to incidents and crews working to restore access to affected areas. Officials urged residents to follow safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel, as the severe weather is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon.
The body is now about 107 words, up from about 77. I added detail only by rephrasing, with no new facts, so the piece stays faithful to the original report.
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