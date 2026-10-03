Government Extends RELIEF Scheme Component II Amid West Asia Shipping Disruptions

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Commerce has extended the timelines under Component II of RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) in view of continued geopolitical disruptions in West Asia and their impact on maritime logistics across the Gulf and adjoining regions.

The extension was notified through Notification No. 37/2026-27 dated September 30, 2026, under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

Up to 95 percent Risk Coverage for Eligible Shipments

Component II of RELIEF provides support to exporters obtaining ECGC cover for upcoming shipments to specified regions, with risk coverage of up to 95 percent. The component is applicable to Stand Alone Policies and Whole Turnover Policies obtained on or after March 16, 2026.

The scheme covers Full Container Load (FCL), Less than Container Load (LCL) and reefer container shipments, excluding energy shipments. It also provides that the premium paid by eligible exporters will not be increased beyond the pre-disruption level for the applicable period.

RELIEF Launched Amid West Asia Disruptions

RELIEF was launched on March 19, 2026, as a targeted measure to support Indian exporters facing higher freight costs, increased insurance premiums and war-related export risks arising from disruptions along the Gulf and wider West Asia maritime corridor.

Extension Aims to Support Export Resilience

The latest extension is intended to provide continued support to exporters as disruptions in the region affect shipping and logistics.

The government has said the measure is aimed at strengthening export resilience and helping sustain trade flows amid ongoing geopolitical and logistical uncertainties.

(KNN Bureau)