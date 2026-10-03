Rodtep Scheme Extended Till December 2026 Existing Rates And Value Caps Unchanged

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Commerce has extended the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme until December 31, 2026, providing continued support to exporters.

The extension was notified through Notification No. 41/2026-27 dated September 30, 2026. The scheme will remain available for exports by Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units, Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units and Export Oriented Units (EOUs).

Scheme Remits Embedded Duties and Taxes

RoDTEP provides remission of embedded and unrebated central, state and local duties, taxes and levies borne by exported products, including cumulative indirect taxes incurred at prior stages.

Existing Rates and Value Caps Unchanged

The existing RoDTEP rates and value caps notified under Appendix 4R and Appendix 4RE, as applicable on September 30, 2026, will remain unchanged during the extended period.

Extension Aims to Support Export Competitiveness

The extension is aimed at providing continuity to exporters and maintaining the existing remission framework as they compete in international markets. The government said the measure is intended to support a level playing field for Indian exporters vis-à-vis competing economies.

(KNN Bureau)