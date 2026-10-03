Rodtep Scheme Extended Till December 2026 Existing Rates And Value Caps Unchanged
The extension was notified through Notification No. 41/2026-27 dated September 30, 2026. The scheme will remain available for exports by Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units, Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units and Export Oriented Units (EOUs).
Scheme Remits Embedded Duties and Taxes
RoDTEP provides remission of embedded and unrebated central, state and local duties, taxes and levies borne by exported products, including cumulative indirect taxes incurred at prior stages.
Existing Rates and Value Caps Unchanged
The existing RoDTEP rates and value caps notified under Appendix 4R and Appendix 4RE, as applicable on September 30, 2026, will remain unchanged during the extended period.
Extension Aims to Support Export Competitiveness
The extension is aimed at providing continuity to exporters and maintaining the existing remission framework as they compete in international markets. The government said the measure is intended to support a level playing field for Indian exporters vis-à-vis competing economies.
(KNN Bureau)
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