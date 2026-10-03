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OAS Piles Pressure on Nicaragua: Free Elections, Prisoner Release
(MENAFN) The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday adopted a resolution demanding that Nicaragua guarantee human rights, hold free and fair elections and unconditionally free political prisoners. Foreign ministers approved the measure at the bloc's 31st Meeting of Consultation in Washington.
It also calls for restoring the separation of powers, disclosing where forcibly disappeared people are held and returning nationality to those stripped of it. The OAS will set up a task force to engage Nicaraguan authorities and exiles and propose further steps.
Critics say the government has curbed civil liberties since the 2018 protests. Last month it barred the opposition from future elections. Nicaragua quit the OAS in 2023, calling it a tool for US interventionism.
It also calls for restoring the separation of powers, disclosing where forcibly disappeared people are held and returning nationality to those stripped of it. The OAS will set up a task force to engage Nicaraguan authorities and exiles and propose further steps.
Critics say the government has curbed civil liberties since the 2018 protests. Last month it barred the opposition from future elections. Nicaragua quit the OAS in 2023, calling it a tool for US interventionism.
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