Nooruddin Azizi Attends Belarus Industry Week Conference

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL(Pajhwok): Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, has attended the General Conference of Belarus Industry Week.

In a statement issued today (Friday, October 2), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Azizi is on an official visit to Belarus at the head of a delegation.

As part of his visit, he has held meetings with Belarusian officials, visited the Belarus International Industrial Exhibition, and attended the General Conference of Belarus Industry Week.

According to the ministry, the conference was held under the theme“Industrial and Technological Cooperation: Building Complementary Partnerships.”

The statement said the prime ministers of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, along with delegations from various countries, attended the conference.

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