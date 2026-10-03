EU Condemns Civilian Casualties In Pakistani Airstrikes On Kunar, Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL(Pajhwok): The European Union has condemned civilian casualties resulting from Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand provinces and called on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan said Pakistani airstrikes on parts of Kunar and Helmand on Thursday morning killed nine people, including women and children, injured 11 others and destroyed three homes.

In a statement issued on Friday, the EU condemned the civilian casualties resulting from the airstrikes in the two provinces.

“We call on both sides to exercise restraint and address their differences through dialogue,” the EU said.

The EU also said all parties must respect international law, including international humanitarian law, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and take all possible measures to prevent civilian casualties.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday that at least 10 civilians had been killed and nine others injured in Pakistani airstrikes in Kunar and Helmand, most of them children.

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