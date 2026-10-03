12 Items Of Explosive Remnants Safely Destroyed In Parwan
In a statement on X, the authority said the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Demining Agency for Afghanistan (DAFA) in Bayan Bala village, in the 2nd municipal district of Charikar.
It said the items discovered included two artillery shells, three rocket rounds, one mortar round, four grenades and two cluster bombs. After inspection, they were safely destroyed by Team 9 of DAFA.
The authority urged citizens to avoid approaching or touching any explosive or suspicious items if found and to report them as soon as possible to security and relevant authorities.
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