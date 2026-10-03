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12 Items Of Explosive Remnants Safely Destroyed In Parwan

12 Items Of Explosive Remnants Safely Destroyed In Parwan


2026-10-03 04:04:58
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Twelve items of explosive remnants and war-related ammunition have been discovered and safely destroyed in the capital of central Parwan province, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday.

In a statement on X, the authority said the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Demining Agency for Afghanistan (DAFA) in Bayan Bala village, in the 2nd municipal district of Charikar.

It said the items discovered included two artillery shells, three rocket rounds, one mortar round, four grenades and two cluster bombs. After inspection, they were safely destroyed by Team 9 of DAFA.

The authority urged citizens to avoid approaching or touching any explosive or suspicious items if found and to report them as soon as possible to security and relevant authorities.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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