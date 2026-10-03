10 Wounded As Car Crashes Into Rugby Fans In Australia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Ten people, including children, were wounded after a car crashed into a crowd gathered on a road to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby team north of Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, a media report said.

The incident occurred in Newcastle this morning as a large number of fans had gathered on a road to see off the team bus ahead of the rugby league finals, The Associated Press reported.

Two of the injured - a five-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man - were in critical condition, while the other eight were in stable condition in hospital, according to New South Wales Police.

Those in stable condition included another five-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl.

Police said the 18-year-old driver of the car had been arrested and an investigation into how the incident occurred was under way.

Police officials also said the incident was not currently being treated as terrorism.

Thousands had been cheering the team on this week as they trained, according to the report. Another large crowd was on the street on Saturday morning to see the team bus off ahead of Sunday's rugby league finals match.

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