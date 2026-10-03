SH-RD, Shaan Honq Group's Flagship Hair & AI Scalp Care Brand, To Make Middle East Debut At Beauty World Exhibition

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Dubai, UAE / Timesnewswire / October 3, 2026 – Recommended by red-carpet celebrities, beauty queens, and international influencers alike! Halal certification, Vegan, Belgium Gold Medal, and Taiwan Excellence - all in one! With the certified strength of its entire product line, SH-RD is knocking on the door of the Middle East market.

Only with a healthy scalp can there be beautiful hair! SH-RD exclusively introduces AI Scalp Intelligent Analysis - free experience at Beautyworld Dubai.

The scalp is the foundation of beautiful hair, yet scalp conditions are often difficult to detect with the naked eye. SH-RD, the global flagship brand under Shaan Honq Group, announces that it will once again participate in the BEAUTYWORLD beauty exhibition in Dubai, UAE, from October 6 to 8, 2026. At booth (C1-D16), the brand will exclusively introduce the AI Scalp Analysis device, under the theme“Using technology to make scalp problems visible,” inviting professional buyers and visitors from around the world to experience it firsthand. This marks the brand's second consecutive year venturing into the Middle East Gulf countries and represents its largest overseas investment this year, with the goal of finding strong strategic partners in Dubai.

AI Scalp Analysis Intelligent Scalp Detection

Using technology to make scalp problems“visible”

This detection is simple to operate - a easy scan reveals the real data of the scalp. SH-RD states that free experiences will be offered during the exhibition, hoping to attract crowds with interactive tech services and to let the brand philosophy of“only with a healthy scalp can there be beautiful hair” be directly seen and recognized by the market through data.

For beauty industry professionals, the detection results can serve as a basis for communication and product recommendations, enhancing the professionalism and persuasiveness of their services. The brand hopes that through the experiential marketing of AI scalp detection, it can close the distance with buyers, allowing every visitor who steps into the booth to first understand SH-RD's professionalism starting from their own scalp condition.

SH-RD combines“scalp detection” with“professional hair products,” caring for the scalp at its root and then extending to the repair and maintenance of hair strands, providing a complete hair care solution. From scalp to hair strands, SH-RD, positioned as a global benchmark-level hair & scalp care brand, links technological experience with product strength into a complete set of professional services.

From Europe, America, Korea, and Japan back to Taiwan

A global benchmark-level hair & scalp care brand! Rooted in the Middle East, with a global vision

SH-RD, a high-end hair product brand that has accumulated high popularity in European, American, Korean, and Japanese markets, has seen its buzz return to Taiwan in recent years, becoming a much-discussed representative of luxury hair products. SH-RD is regarded as a global benchmark in the field of hair care, specializing in the world's strongest leave-in hair treatment. Its product claims cover anti-frizz and anti-static, anti-tangle, hair strengthening, moisturizing and hydration, softness and smoothness, heat protection, and brilliant shine - addressing multiple needs of daily styling and hair quality maintenance all at once.

The brand comes with its own global influencer traffic. After gaining popularity in Europe, America, Korea, and Japan, it returned to Taiwan and continues to attract attention from consumers and beauty professionals, proving that high-end hair products represent a long-term demand that transcends cultures and regions.

Favorite of global red-carpet celebrities | Comes with its own global celebrity and influencer traffic

Shaan Honq Group's second year in the Middle East, seeking strategic partners to create global business opportunities together

The glossy hair on the red carpet is often the result of professional teams carefully pairing hair products. With years of accumulated international reputation, SH-RD has become a favored choice for many celebrities, stylists, and content creators. The brand's international fame comes from natural diffusion across multiple channels: global bloggers eagerly use and write about it, beauty queens worldwide promote it without compensation, Hollywood and Western celebrities and Korean entertainment stars favor it, and it has been designated as a collaborating brand for fashion shows. From online communities to the runway and red carpet, SH-RD has built its reputation through the word-of-mouth of actual users, becoming a high-end luxury hair brand with its own global influencer traffic.

In terms of product strength, the leave-in hair treatment allows users to quickly achieve smooth and lustrous hair quality during backstage touch-up breaks or before and after styling, meeting professional stylists' demands for both efficiency and results.

Backed by certifications and awards

At the 2026 Dubai Beautyworld exhibition, Shaan Honq Group seeks strong strategic partners

To enter the Middle East beauty market, certification and trust are the first thresholds. SH-RD's entire product line has obtained Halal certification, meeting the Muslim market's emphasis on and requirements for products. It has also obtained Vegan certification, responding to global attention on friendly ingredients and sustainable concepts.

In addition, the brand has won the Belgium Product Gold Medal and the Taiwan Excellence Award, and holds formulation patents, demonstrating its strength in formula research and development and product quality. SH-RD was also designated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council as a gift for global exhibition events, representing Taiwan on the international stage through its products. With the support of Halal certification, Vegan certification, and multiple awards, the brand can more confidently engage with distributors and agents across countries to formulate cooperation strategies and global deployment.

Second year entering Dubai - rooted in the Middle East, with a global vision

Starting from Dubai, creating long-term, win-win partnerships with partners

SH-RD officially planted its flag in the Middle East in 2025, accumulating experience in exchanges with local professional buyers at its first exhibition in Dubai. This year, the brand continues to deepen its market deployment in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with Dubai as a key and starting-point country. The booth is located in a prime position on the main corridor of the exhibition hall, with an area of 27 square meters, designed in French classical style, using elegant and refined spatial language to present the brand's aesthetic attitude and professional hair product strength.

Shaan Honq Group points out that Middle Eastern consumers have always valued quality, texture, and brand value, which aligns highly with SH-RD's high-end positioning. Moreover, the Middle East not only has enormous beauty industry demand itself but is also an important hub connecting European, Asian, and African markets. Shaan Honq Group states:“We don't just offer a brand - we offer global business opportunities.” From gaining popularity in Europe, America, Korea, and Japan back to Taiwan, and now using the Middle East as a new starting point, SH-RD hopes to build long-term, win-win partnerships with local partners, fulfilling the brand vision of“rooted in the Middle East, with a global vision.”

Buyers and media interested in discussing cooperation are welcome to visit booth C1-D16 during the exhibition to experience the AI scalp detection firsthand and exchange with the brand team. They can also learn the latest brand information through the official website and Instagram.