CIFIT: From Promoting Cross-Strait Economic And Trade Exchanges To Deepening Cooperation And Delivering Tangible Results

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Xiamen, China / Timesnewswire / October 3, 2026 – The 26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade, also known as the“CIFIT,” concluded successfully at the Xiamen International Expo Center. Focusing on the development of the Demonstration Zone for Integrated Development across the Taiwan Strait, this year's CIFIT leverages the advantages of the national-level bidirectional investment promotion platform. It was co-hosted by the Association of Economy and Trade Across Taiwan Straits, the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, and the China (Xiamen) International Investment Promotion Center. Against this backdrop, the Cross-Strait Integration and Development Exhibition Zone at the CIFIT, themed“Supply Chains Connecting the Strait, Shared Opportunities through Integration,” has created a new collaboration scenario that brings together achievement showcases, industry exchanges, and project matchmaking in one place, building a targeted platform for cross-Strait industrial coordination and for Taiwan investors and enterprises to develop on the mainland.

During the CIFIT, the Zone held concentrated activities including achievement showcases, project roadshows, and interactive exchanges, steadily drawing in attention and fostering shared understanding, while fully demonstrating the vigorous momentum of cross-Strait industrial integration and development. Major mainstream media outlets, including Xinhuanet, China News Network, CCTV-4, Fujian Daily, Xiamen Star TV, and Southeast Network, maintained continuous focus on the Exhibition Zone, narrating stories of cross-Strait industrial collaboration through various formats including interviews with key figures, feature reports, and short videos. Topics related to the Exhibition Zone generated over one million reads across all networks, fully promoting the development opportunities of the mainland to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises, while conveying the prevailing trend of mutual benefit and win-win development in cross-Strait trade and economic cooperation.

Leveraging the Exhibition Zone to Rally New Forces in Cross-Strait Industrial Integration

The Cross-Strait Integration and Development Exhibition Zone at this year's CIFIT was comprehensively expanded and upgraded based on the previous session. Covering an exhibition area of 1,000 square meters, it set up three functional sections: the Taiwan-invested Enterprise Exhibition Zone, the Industrial Park Matchmaking Area, and the Roadshow Area. The Zone focused on five complementary growth tracks-semiconductors, precision machinery, biopharmaceuticals, financial services, and consumer food-bringing together 22 high-quality participating entities. The exhibition scale saw a doubling of participants, with nearly half being listed Taiwan enterprises, resulting in significantly enhanced industrial clustering, leading brand representation, and scientific innovation value. The participating lineup included key companies such as Dingrongyan Technology, Wells Advanced Materials, Hanbell Precise Machinery, ASE Technology, Runner Group, Metis TechBio, Lihpao Life Science, Jinyuan Group, Xiamen Bank, Uni-President, TenFu's Tea, and Taizu Food, among others. It also assembled four national-level cross-Strait industrial cooperation zones (entrepreneurship parks)-in Xiamen, Pingtan, Guangxi, and Hefei-to comprehensively showcase the fruits of Cross-Strait economic and trade integration and development.

As a representative enterprise in the integration of cross-Strait manufacturing, Xiamen Dingrongyan Technology has anchored itself in the precision manufacturing sector. The company highlighted its flagship products including screw air compressors and vacuum pumps at the Fair. The company is investing 1.5 billion yuan to construct an intelligent manufacturing base in Tongxiang High-tech New Town, establishing a fusion paradigm centered on“joint technology research, market sharing, and win-win development,” serving as a vivid snapshot of how the cross-strait industrial chain coordinates and works together.

Han Yinghuan, Executive Vice President of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland (ATIEM), President of the Xiamen Taiwan Businessmen Association, and Chairman of Dingrongyan Technology Co., Ltd., stated that the Cross-Strait Integration and Development Exhibition Zone at the CIFIT is precisely aligned with the development needs of Taiwan enterprises, creating a professional and high-end platform for display and matchmaking. It not only helps Taiwan enterprises display technological achievements and quality products to the global market, but also provides strong support for them to deepen their operations in the mainland, expand foreign trade, and broaden their circles of cooperation.

Chen Daizhu, Chairman of Runner Group, believes that the 9·8 CIFIT holds tremendous significance for Taiwan-invested enterprises in Xiamen. Through the CIFIT, he hopes to expand the circles of Taiwan business people and promote Taiwan enterprises' deep integration into the country's domestic circulation-driven development. He also welcomes entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and provinces across the mainland, as well as from around the world, to come to Xiamen to share opportunities together. In his view, Fujian is a demonstration zone for Cross-Strait integration and development, and Xiamen is the“first stop” where Taiwan compatriots and enterprises land in their“homeland of the first choice.” Building a better Xiamen is the responsibility of Taiwan compatriots here, and Taiwan business people also hope to stand in Xiamen and embrace the world.

The Exhibition Zone also innovatively established a Cross-Strait Industrial Parks Matchmaking Area, concentrating on displaying Taiwan-friendly policies, landing procedures, supporting advantages, and benchmark cases of national-level cross-Strait industrial parks, while providing on-site one-stop services for business matchmaking, policy consultation, and landing assistance.

Hefei High-Tech Zone participated in the CIFIT together with China's first Cross-Strait Integrated Circuit Cooperation and Development Pilot Zone. Li Jing, the director of the High-Tech Zone, stated that by participating in the CIFIT, the Zone hopes to promote strategic cooperation in the integrated circuit sector between enterprises within its jurisdiction and Taiwanese industry, facilitating the landing of related technologies and expanding application scenarios. Guangxi Zhiwojia Smart Agriculture brought a“Guangxi-Taiwan No. 1” golden passion fruit, which was developed in Taiwan, selected for breeding, cultivated, and promoted in Guangxi, becoming a vivid example of the integration of modern agriculture across the two sides of the Strait.

Capitalizing on Meetings to Deliver Real Results in Precision Matchmaking

The Cross-Strait Integration and Development Exhibition Zone deepened the“fair-and-business” connection by organizing three targeted industry matchmaking sessions themed on integrated circuits, financial services, and consumer food. A cumulative total of 280 cross-Strait enterprises and institutions and more than 400 industry professionals attended, leading to multiple outcomes in industrial cooperation and supply-demand matchmaking, further strengthening economic and trade exchanges and cooperation across the Strait.

Li Zhenghong, President of the ATIEM, commended the Exhibition Zone's effectiveness in organizing the meetings. He stated that the CIFIT serves as a high-quality platform for bringing together supply and demand parties, helping Taiwan business people expand their market reach, and identifying investment opportunities, thereby supporting cross-Strait integration and development. He expressed his hope that more Taiwan entrepreneurs will come to engage in matchmaking and cooperation, deepen industrial collaboration across the Strait, and seize development opportunities.

The Finance-Empowered Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation and Development Matchmaking Conference released the“Jinyuan Group Action Plan for Supporting Cross-Strait Integration and Development.” The plan, grounded in the needs of Taiwan enterprises and Taiwan compatriots at different development stages and in different scenarios, incorporates 15 specific measures to further strengthen a service ecosystem covering capital markets, industrial investment, comprehensive financial services, and housing and employment support. It is designed to help foster a full-cycle, full-chain, full-spectrum financial service model for Taiwan enterprises.

Currently, Jinyuan Group's joint venture financial institutions across the Strait have a total registered capital of 5.4 billion yuan, serving 100,000 Taiwan compatriots and 5,000 Taiwan-invested enterprises. In line with the rollout of the action plan, the Group promoted a batch of project signings for services to Taiwan enterprises at the Conference. The projects cover industries in which Taiwan enterprises are relatively concentrated, including food manufacturing, precision technology, catering services, and healthcare. Among these, Xiamen Small and Medium Sized Enterprise Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd., partnered with five banks and five Taiwan-invested enterprises to launch a specialized series of private investment guarantee programs, providing eligible Taiwan enterprises with 1% annual interest subsidy support for a maximum of three years, with the focus on alleviating the difficulty faced by private small and micro enterprises in obtaining medium- and long-term loans.

Elevating the CIFIT Brand to Build New Bridges for Cross-Strait Economic and Trade Engagement

Key provincial and municipal governments' promotion events on the business environment for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises are a CIFIT brand exchange activity that delves into cross-Strait industrial cooperation and fosters related partnerships. Over four years of sustained refinement and development, the event has achieved significant escalation in both program scope and regional reach.

The event attracted about 150 Taiwan business representatives from major organizations, including key Taiwan business delegations such as the ATIEM, the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce, and the Taipei Chamber of Commerce. 45 investment promotion representatives from five regions-Anhui, Hebei, Fujian, Guangxi, and Jilin-attended and engaged in matchmaking. Each province and city presented their business environments, distinctive industrial layouts, platform infrastructure, and support policies, comprehensively showcasing the mainland's investment opportunities across different regions and opening up broad space for Taiwan enterprises to expand into the mainland's domestic market and refine their industrial positioning.

Leveraging digital tools to enable precise matchmaking, the event built a full-chain service model covering three stages: pre-event pre-matching, in-event in-depth negotiations, and post-event follow-up support. Before the event, the organizers collected key industrial projects from participating provinces and cities and conducted online matching; nearly 80 Taiwan businesspeople submitted investment intentions and cooperation requests. During the event, progress was dynamically assessed through targeted questionnaires. Key Taiwan business leaders, including Xu Shuobo, Chairman of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce, engaged in face-to-face consultations with investment promotion teams from various regions, conducting substantive discussions on such issues as project landing and industrial ecosystem development.

Following the event, eight Taiwan-invested enterprises have planned to make additional investments on the mainland, and two reached signed-intent agreements on-site. Going forward, the organizers will continue to provide closed-loop follow-up services for intended projects, helping transform cross-Strait cooperation intentions from consensus on paper into tangible outcomes rooted in implementation, in order to empower the deeper integration of cross-Strait industrial and supply chains and enhance collaborative efficiency and effectiveness.