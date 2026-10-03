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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Germany


2026-10-03 04:03:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of German Unity Day.

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Gulf Times

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