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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Germany
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of German Unity Day.
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