Germany National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the German people as you mark the 36th anniversary of German Unity on October 3.

The peaceful reunification of Germany in 1990 stands as one of the defining triumphs of the modern era - a testament to the courage of Germans who never wavered in their pursuit of freedom. That legacy continues to anchor the enduring partnership between our two nations.

This year, as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence, we are reminded of how deeply intertwined our histories have become. Generations of Americans and Germans have helped shape each other's nations, which today remain bound by strong shared interests. We additionally welcome Germany's continued investment in its defense capabilities, a reflection of the clear-eyed understanding that peace and sovereignty must be safeguarded, not assumed.

As we look ahead, the United States reaffirms its commitment to working alongside Germany in pursuit of a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future for both our peoples.

Congratulations again to the Federal Republic of Germany and to all the German people on your National Day of Unity.