Widgets & Web Offers All-Inclusive Investor Relations Websites For Public Companies, Ipos And Spacs

Managed IR websites combine automated SEC filings, stock data and investor communications with transparent subscription pricing

Widgets & Web, a provider of investor relations website design and management, offers public companies, IPO-stage businesses and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) a single service for building and maintaining their online investor communications. The company's managed IR websites bring financial disclosures, company news and investor resources together, without up-front design or setup fees.

The service is designed for companies establishing an investor relations website ahead of a listing, replacing an existing IR website or maintaining investor communications after going public. Each website is customized to the company's brand and supported through ongoing hosting, maintenance and content updates.

Widgets & Web's IR365connect package includes automated SEC filings from EDGAR, a searchable press release library, live stock quotes and charts, investor presentations, corporate governance documents, board and leadership information, events and webcast announcements, and automated email alerts. The package also includes ADA/WCAG accessibility support, security monitoring and unlimited updates and support.

For operating public companies, the complete IR website service costs $299 per month, billed annually at $3,588 under a 12-month subscription. SPAC IR websites are available at $199 per month, all-inclusive, with no setup fees, design fees or hidden costs. Widgets & Web delivers the first website draft within 24 hours; that turnaround refers to the initial draft, not a completed website launch.

Companies that already have an investor relations website can also use Widgets & Web's data widgets to add SEC filing feeds, press release libraries or stock information to their existing site.

The company's portfolio includes IR websites for operating issuers and SPACs, including DocGo, Elauwit, Greenlight Capital Re, Perfect Moment and Andretti Acquisition.

Examples of its work are available at #portfolio.

For information about investor relations website design, managed IR websites and data feeds, visit .

About Widgets & Web

Widgets & Web designs, hosts and manages investor relations websites for public companies, IPO-stage businesses and SPACs. Its services combine customized website design with SEC filing integration, press release management, stock data, corporate governance resources, investor presentations, events and email alerts. Based in Miami, the company provides ongoing maintenance and support through subscription plans. Learn more at.

Contact

Steve Yakubov

Widgets & Web

[email protected]

(646) 752-9774

