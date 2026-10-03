Who Is Pranavi Sharath Urs? The First Indian Women Golfer To Win Gold Medal At The Asian Games

Indian golfer Pranavi Sharath Urs scripted a historic feat with her maiden Asian Games gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, October 3. Pranavi finished with a sensational 15-under-par 265 in the women's individual stroke play event at the Kasugai Country Club, clinching her maiden Asian Games title.

China's Yin Ruoning and Shannon Tan of Singapore finished tied on 14-under-par 266, with Yin winning the silver medal in a playoff and Tan taking bronze. Pranavi finished her stellar campaign with an even-par 70 in the final round, sealing a total score of 15-under-par 265 to etch her name in history.

With this, Pranavi became the first Indian woman golfer and the third overall after Lakshman Singh (2002) and Shiv Kapur (1982 )to win the gold medal at the Asian Games, ending a 24-year wait for an individual golf gold medal for India at the continental multi-sport event.

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Who is Pranavi Sharath Urs?

Pranavi Sharath Urs' historic gold medal at the Asian Games has earned her national recognition, putting a well-deserved spotlight on a career built on immense hard work, dedication, and consistent performances on both domestic and international circuits.

Hailing from Mysore, Karnataka, Pranavi began taking up golf at the age of six after watching her father, Sharath Chandra Raj Urs, and brother, Samarth Urs, play at the iconic Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club. The 23-year-old received her first national breakthrough when she won the gold medal at the National Junior Golf Championship in 2018.

That year, Pranavi Urs earned her first international medal when she won the Singha World Junior Championship. Two years later, in 2020, Pranavi turned professional by dominating the domestic circuit and winning multiple titles on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

INDIA'S FIRST-EVER ASIAN GAMES WOMEN'S GOLF CHAMPION Pranavi Sharath Urs makes history as India's first #AsianGames gold medallist in women's individual golf at #AichiNagoya2026. twitter/CL4pyhr3E4

- Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 3, 2026

In 2024, Pranavi Sharath Urs competed on the Ladies European Tour, where she finished third at the 2024 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. In the following year, Pranavi further earned national recognition when she became the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers at the IGPL Invitational Mumbai,

And now, Pranavi Sharath Urs stands atop the podium in Aichi-Nagoya, having etched her name in golden letters as a true trailblazer of Indian golf. She also won the silver medal in the women's team event, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

Pranavi's Gold Medal Win Drew Widespread Praise From Fans

Pranavi Sharath Urs' historic gold medal at the Asian Games has drawn widespread praise on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and sports enthusiasts celebrating her unexpected triumph and hailing the achievement as another landmark moment for Indian sport.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed their delight over Pranavi's historic gold medal, with several highlighting the unexpected nature of India's triumph in golf. One fan compared the achievement to India's 1983 World Cup victory, while others highlighted the unexpected nature of the golf gold.

Some fans also praised the continued success of Indian women athletes at the Asian Games, while others described Pranavi's victory as a new chapter for Indian sport. Several users expressed surprise over India winning a golf gold medal and celebrated the historic achievement.

Wtf howw goddamm this is historic achievement equal to 1983 world cup this is nutsssssss most of the people probably don't even know the context behind it but this is like zimbabwe winning World Cup, bro frame this victory in India's hall of fame holyyyy shitttt

- Abhijit Kumar (@AbhijitKum4468) October 3, 2026

Medals that too gold are coming from unexpected events. Thats hardwork in silence coming out. Kudos

- funsuk wangdu (@coolaxeeffect) October 3, 2026

Man I've lost the count of 'historic' medals women have won in these Asian games. Banger after banger. It's golf now. Divyansh (@Dogberrryy) October 3, 2026

A golf gold this is the best news ✨️✨️✨️ Jhil ⸆⸉ྀི (@_whattsinaname) October 3, 2026

Good news keeps coming!! Women power at its best in these games! SirKazam {blu tik} (@SirKazamJeevi) October 3, 2026

New Chapter Unloading Raj Tripathi (@rnt7520) October 3, 2026

Undoubtedly the greatest achievement in this year's asian games Vedant Singh (@VEDANTs07527524) October 3, 2026

why does it feel there's these gold medals left right and centre last 2 days. Good news so good to see especially from women athletes Shyam (@DhonifiedRebel) October 3, 2026

ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC WEEK for Bhartiya sports,ESPECIALLY ATHLETICS WHAT AN ACHIEVEMENT Radhika K (@Its_radhika) October 3, 2026

Is this real or I am dreaming Saumitra Mohanty (@saumitramohanty) October 3, 2026

Nobody saw the golf gold coming. This Asian Games will be remembered for the unexpected victories. Tanisha Manchanda (@tishajassnimu) October 3, 2026

Ohh God!!!!!!! Golfffff tooAre we witnesses new India in sports??? ZZAN! DESI HERE (@DINO_MY_LOVE) October 3, 2026

Absolutely Brilliant! Akriti Sharma (@BeingAkriti_) October 3, 2026

This is absolutely crazy. Gold in Golf. Wo Raj (@mainnahihoonna) October 3, 2026

This is great. Kudos to her. Our girls are incredible.

- Sasi Dash (@sasidash1) October 3, 2026

Meanwhile, India has clinched 80 medals, including 18 gold, 26 silver, and 36 bronze, and is currently at the fifth spot on the medal tally, where China (323), host Japan (248), and South Korea (142) occupying the top positions.

Also Read:Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs clinches historic individual golf gold