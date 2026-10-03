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Casualties From Russian Strike On Hostomel Rise To Four

Casualties From Russian Strike On Hostomel Rise To Four


2026-10-03 03:35:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

On the night of October 3, emergency responders extinguished fires that broke out in two warehouses in the Bucha district.

Work is ongoing at the sites to clear debris and douse the structures.

Read also: Warehouses catch fire in Kyiv region following Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, it was previously reported that two people were injured in Hostomel as a result of a Russian strike. A 66-year-old man suffered burns and a closed abdominal injury. He was hospitalized. An 8-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg.

Photo: State Emergency Service

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