Casualties From Russian Strike On Hostomel Rise To Four
On the night of October 3, emergency responders extinguished fires that broke out in two warehouses in the Bucha district.
Work is ongoing at the sites to clear debris and douse the structures.Read also: Warehouses catch fire in Kyiv region following Russian attack
As reported by Ukrinform, it was previously reported that two people were injured in Hostomel as a result of a Russian strike. A 66-year-old man suffered burns and a closed abdominal injury. He was hospitalized. An 8-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg.
Photo: State Emergency Service
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