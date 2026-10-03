Sanjay Raut Predicts Cabinet Reshuffle By Early 2027, Calls For CEC's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday predicted major political developments at the Centre within the next three months, claiming the BJP-led government could be compelled to undertake a significant Cabinet reshuffle by January-February next year.

Demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Raut at a press conference here announced a massive joint protest march on October 4 led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The high-stakes rally, backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and broader opposition factions, he said, signals a rare show of unity between the estranged Thackeray cousins against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Claiming that the nation's political tides have turned since mid-September, Raut asserted that internal friction within the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has severely weakened the government.

Warning the government against suppressing dissent, he stated that arbitrary police action or force would fail to stop public protests, declaring, "Whether it is batons or bullets, they cannot stop us."

Pointing to alleged discrepancies in election administration and voter roll updates, Raut demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the ECI of bias.

Detailing logistics for the protest march, Raut announced that the route was adjusted due to technical bottlenecks along the original stretch. The morcha will start at 11 a.m. from Metro Cinema and conclude at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

He said it will be followed by a public rally. Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT) & Raj Thackeray (MNS) will lead the march, which has been supported by Congress, NCP (SP), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), & Left Front.

Raut confirmed that senior opposition figures, including Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, were consulted during coalition discussions. He urged all democratic forces and citizens to join the march, characterising it as a critical movement to safeguard democratic institutions from state overreach.