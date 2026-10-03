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President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of International Judo Federation (PHOTO)


2026-10-03 03:17:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. On October 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of International Judo Federation Ladislau-Marius Vizer.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

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