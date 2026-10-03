Flydubai Attack Feeds Netanyahu's 'Protector' Line As Polls Near

MENAFN - Asia Times) The apparent attempted hijacking of a Flydubai flight carrying 170 mostly Israeli passengers was another reminder to Israelis of the constant threat of terror and war. Only the bravery of the chief pilot and passengers prevented a major disaster.

A few hours earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video warning of attempts to harm Israelis in the lead-up to the country's general election on October 27.

Initially, his opponents criticized this as a stunt to divert public discourse towards security concerns, and away from his part in the devastating failures that enabled the October 7 Hamas attacks.

But after the suspected terror incident on the Flydubai plane, Netanyahu can claim he was right. With the elections approaching, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel's history is hoping he can still restore his image as“the protector of Israel.”

Netanyahu was quick to incorporate the plane attack into his campaign by posting on his social media accounts a video and images of him embracing and praising one of the passengers (a Netanyahu supporter) who stormed the cockpit, his shirt still stained with blood.

Growing criticism over October 7 failures

Despite public outcry, Netanyahu refuses to accept blame for the October 7 attack. He has blocked the creation of a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate what led to the attack, while failing in his attempts to set up a different investigative committee more favourable to him.

Netanyahu has repeatedly argued that security officials failed to warn him of the impending assault, saying“if they had woken him up” earlier on October 7,“things would have been very different.”

Recent reports, however, paint a different picture. Numerous media outlets have reported that Israel's security agencies, as well as Netanyahu himself, received explicit warnings days before the 2023 attack.