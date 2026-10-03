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10 Candidates Compete In ACI's Elections

10 Candidates Compete In ACI's Elections


2026-10-03 03:06:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) –The voting process has begun this Saturday morning at the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI)'s headquarters to elect a new board of directors, following achieving the required legal quorum for the General Assembly.

According to a an ACI statement, ten candidates are competing in the election, with an eligible electorate of 1,099 industrialist voters. Voting will continue through 7:00p.m today.

Meanwhile, elections for the Irbid and Zarqa chambers of industry and the ten industrial sectors were decided by acclamation.

//Petra//AG

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Jordan News Agency

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