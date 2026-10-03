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Heat Threatens Africa's Cocoa Future: 61-Year Study Links Temperature Swings To Yield Losses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Research across Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon urges climate-smart farming-shade trees, irrigation and better soil care-to protect cocoa livelihoods and global chocolate supply.
A new study published in the Asian Journal of Agricultural and Horticultural Research has found that surface temperature changes have significantly affected cocoa yields in Africa's top four cocoa-producing countries: Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon. The 61-year analysis (1960–2020) shows that warmer periods are linked to lower yields, while cooler years often brought more stable production. The findings matter because West Africa supplies most of the world's cocoa, and millions of farmers depend on it.
Cocoa trees are sensitive. They need steady warmth, moisture and shade. Even small temperature increases can stress trees, reduce flowering and pod development, and cut harvests. Previous studies warned that climate change could make parts of West Africa unsuitable for cocoa, but many relied on future projections. This study uses long-term records to show that temperature effects are already visible.
Key findings include:
Temperature fluctuations were linked to cocoa yield variability in all four countries.
Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, the largest producers, were especially vulnerable.
Periods of lower temperatures often coincided with stable or improved yields, reinforcing the heat-yield link.
Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) can help: planting shade trees (agroforestry), irrigation, mulching and soil fertility management create cooler, more resilient microclimates.
The challenge is regional and requires coordinated policy, research and investment.
Declining cocoa yields threaten farmer incomes, rural food security and national economies. Cocoa contributes heavily to export earnings and government revenue in these countries. For the global chocolate industry, climate-driven supply disruptions could mean price volatility and shortages. The study supports Sustainable Development Goals on poverty, hunger and climate action.
Researchers compiled official surface temperature and cocoa production data from 1960 to 2020 for the four countries. They used statistical analysis to examine relationships between temperature variation and yield, comparing patterns across nations. The long timeframe and four-country design strengthen the findings.
The authors call for urgent adoption of climate-smart cocoa farming, stronger extension services, climate finance and regional cooperation. Future research should develop heat-resilient cocoa varieties and track temperature and yield trends in real time. Without action, Africa's cocoa belt-and the livelihoods it supports-will face growing risk.
About the Study: Published in Asian Journal of Agricultural and Horticultural Research, Vol. 11, Issue 4, pp. 1–13, 2024. Title:“Surface Temperature Changes and Effects on Cocoa Yield in the Top Four Cocoa Producing Countries of Africa: A Comparative Analysis.” Authors: Ibe O., Nduka B.A., Adejobi K.B., and Ayegboyin K.O. DOI: 10.9734/ajahr/2024/v11i4335.
References
Ibe, O., Nduka, B. A., Adejobi, K. B., & Ayegboyin, K. O. (2024). Surface temperature changes and effects on cocoa yield in the top four cocoa producing countries of Africa: A comparative analysis. Asian Journal of Agricultural and Horticultural Research, 11(4), 1–13.
Social Media Captions
New 61-year study: temperature swings are cutting cocoa yields in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria & Cameroon. Shade trees, irrigation & good farming can help protect Africa's cocoa future. #ClimateAction #Cocoa
Africa produces most of the world's cocoa-but heat stress is threatening harvests. Research in AJAHR calls for climate-smart farming to safeguard farmers and chocolate supply. Read:
Chocolate starts with cocoa farmers. A new study shows rising temperatures put their harvests at risk-and simple practices like agroforestry can build resilience. #SustainableFarming #FoodSecurity
Tags: #CocoaProduction #ClimateChange #WestAfrica #SustainableAgriculture #FoodSecurity
A new study published in the Asian Journal of Agricultural and Horticultural Research has found that surface temperature changes have significantly affected cocoa yields in Africa's top four cocoa-producing countries: Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon. The 61-year analysis (1960–2020) shows that warmer periods are linked to lower yields, while cooler years often brought more stable production. The findings matter because West Africa supplies most of the world's cocoa, and millions of farmers depend on it.
Cocoa trees are sensitive. They need steady warmth, moisture and shade. Even small temperature increases can stress trees, reduce flowering and pod development, and cut harvests. Previous studies warned that climate change could make parts of West Africa unsuitable for cocoa, but many relied on future projections. This study uses long-term records to show that temperature effects are already visible.
Key findings include:
Temperature fluctuations were linked to cocoa yield variability in all four countries.
Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, the largest producers, were especially vulnerable.
Periods of lower temperatures often coincided with stable or improved yields, reinforcing the heat-yield link.
Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) can help: planting shade trees (agroforestry), irrigation, mulching and soil fertility management create cooler, more resilient microclimates.
The challenge is regional and requires coordinated policy, research and investment.
Declining cocoa yields threaten farmer incomes, rural food security and national economies. Cocoa contributes heavily to export earnings and government revenue in these countries. For the global chocolate industry, climate-driven supply disruptions could mean price volatility and shortages. The study supports Sustainable Development Goals on poverty, hunger and climate action.
Researchers compiled official surface temperature and cocoa production data from 1960 to 2020 for the four countries. They used statistical analysis to examine relationships between temperature variation and yield, comparing patterns across nations. The long timeframe and four-country design strengthen the findings.
The authors call for urgent adoption of climate-smart cocoa farming, stronger extension services, climate finance and regional cooperation. Future research should develop heat-resilient cocoa varieties and track temperature and yield trends in real time. Without action, Africa's cocoa belt-and the livelihoods it supports-will face growing risk.
About the Study: Published in Asian Journal of Agricultural and Horticultural Research, Vol. 11, Issue 4, pp. 1–13, 2024. Title:“Surface Temperature Changes and Effects on Cocoa Yield in the Top Four Cocoa Producing Countries of Africa: A Comparative Analysis.” Authors: Ibe O., Nduka B.A., Adejobi K.B., and Ayegboyin K.O. DOI: 10.9734/ajahr/2024/v11i4335.
References
Ibe, O., Nduka, B. A., Adejobi, K. B., & Ayegboyin, K. O. (2024). Surface temperature changes and effects on cocoa yield in the top four cocoa producing countries of Africa: A comparative analysis. Asian Journal of Agricultural and Horticultural Research, 11(4), 1–13.
Social Media Captions
New 61-year study: temperature swings are cutting cocoa yields in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria & Cameroon. Shade trees, irrigation & good farming can help protect Africa's cocoa future. #ClimateAction #Cocoa
Africa produces most of the world's cocoa-but heat stress is threatening harvests. Research in AJAHR calls for climate-smart farming to safeguard farmers and chocolate supply. Read:
Chocolate starts with cocoa farmers. A new study shows rising temperatures put their harvests at risk-and simple practices like agroforestry can build resilience. #SustainableFarming #FoodSecurity
Tags: #CocoaProduction #ClimateChange #WestAfrica #SustainableAgriculture #FoodSecurity
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