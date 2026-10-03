UAE Investigation Finds Flydubai Co-Pilot Tried To Carry Out Terror Attack

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's investigation into an altercation on board flydubai flight FZ1073 to Israel on September 30 has confirmed that the flight's co-pilot attempted to carry out a "terrorist operation".

Attorney General Counselor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the co-pilot launched the attack while the aircraft was in flight, assaulting the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft. Investigations are still underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including the motive and any related connections, Al Shamsi said.

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Authorities are also completing technical examinations and analysing physical and digital evidence. The Attorney General said the final findings will be announced once the necessary procedures are completed.

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The latest findings come two days after UAE authorities said they were investigating whether the incident was linked to“any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction”.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi had ordered a special Public Prosecution investigation team to examine the incident, which occurred on September 30, as the flight travelled from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv.

The flight was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after an altercation broke out in the flight deck. Flydubai said crew members travelling on board intervened and secured the aircraft.

The airline said all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for, and that two replacement aircraft were deployed to Tabuk to assist passengers and crew.

Flydubai earlier told Khaleej Times the incident had no impact on other scheduled operations across its network.

In its initial statement, the airline said the flight had“experienced an incident while en route” and that its teams were working closely with the relevant authorities.

At the time, the reasons and motives behind the incident remained unknown and were subject to a formal investigation.

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