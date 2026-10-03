Eagle Cathedral City And Immunomatics Win Superpowers For Good Live Pitch Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockton, California, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact media platform The Super Crowd, Inc. today formally announced that Eagle Cathedral City and Immunomatics have won top honors at the Superpowers for Good Live Pitch event held on September 30. Eagle Cathedral City was awarded the Judges' Choice Award, while Immunomatics secured the audience-voted SuperCrowd Award following a live broadcast that drew a record number of participating viewers.







The two winners emerged from four finalists selected by the judges from a field of 17 applicants. Joining them were Airthium, which is developing technology to electrify industrial heat, and Anywhere Dx, which is developing at-home molecular diagnostics, beginning with a test for strep throat. All four companies are raising capital through Regulation Crowdfunding offerings on Wefunder.

The live broadcast on SuperCrowd.tv gave viewers an opportunity to hear founders present their businesses, watch experienced investors question their assumptions and participate by submitting questions and voting. Judges Paul Lovejoy, Sherwood“Woodie” Neiss and Léa Bouhelier-Gautreau discussed the companies' strengths, risks and fit with different investment approaches before selecting Eagle Cathedral City.

“Congratulations to Phillip Nalwalker and the Eagle Cathedral City team, and to Lidio Meireles and Immunomatics,” said Devin Thorpe, CEO of The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation, and host of Superpowers for Good.“These winners demonstrate the breadth of impact crowdfunding: a place where people can find belonging and support their community, and technology being developed to help patients receive safer transplants. Our judges selected four compelling companies from 17 applicants, and a record number of viewers voted. That participation is what makes this event special: people learning, asking thoughtful questions and taking an active role in deciding which businesses they want to support.”

Eagle Cathedral City, led by founder and CEO Phillip Nalwalker, is preparing to open a leather bar and nightclub in the Palm Springs area. During his presentation, Nalwalker described extensive improvements to the property, a planned October 30 opening and programming designed to make the venue a gathering place throughout the week.

The company's community commitments include supporting local LGBTQ+ sports teams and raising funds for the Transgender Health and Wellness Center. Nalwalker also highlighted merchandise sales and advance ticket purchases as evidence of interest ahead of opening.

During their deliberations, judges discussed Eagle Cathedral City's community purpose, progress toward opening and opportunity to connect local supporters with a business they could help finance and patronize. Neiss emphasized how closely that model reflects the purpose of investment crowdfunding.

“We're honored to receive the Judges' Choice Award and grateful to the judges, Devin and everyone who has supported Eagle Cathedral City,” said Nalwalker.“Jeremy and I have put our hearts into creating a place where our community can gather, celebrate and feel welcome. Our offering gives supporters an opportunity to help bring that vision to life through a business built around hospitality, entertainment and giving back. This recognition belongs to our team, our investors and the people who believed in us before we opened our doors.”

Immunomatics, founded by scientist and blood stem cell transplant survivor Lidio Meireles, PhD, received the SuperCrowd Award following a competitive audience vote.

The company is developing artificial intelligence software designed to help transplant teams assess donor-recipient compatibility more precisely. Its approach uses genetic and clinical information to estimate rejection risk, with the goal of supporting better donor selection and improving transplant outcomes.

During his pitch, Meireles explained how his own experience receiving a transplant to treat lymphoma inspired the company. He also described an NIH Small Business Innovation Research grant, a collaboration with UC San Diego's Immunogenetics and Transplantation Laboratory, and plans to advance proof-of-concept work and clinical validation.

“Winning theBoth winners will receive three prizes contributed to support their continued progress: SuperCrowd Award is deeply meaningful because this mission began with my own experience as a transplant patient,” said Meireles, Founder and CEO of Immunomatics.“Thank you to everyone who voted, our investors, our scientific collaborators and the team working to turn this vision into a useful clinical tool. Our offering gives investors an opportunity to support technology addressing a serious unmet need in transplantation. We believe better information can help doctors select safer donors, and we are committed to doing the development and validation needed to bring that promise closer to patients.”

Both winners will receive three prizes contributed to support their continued progress:



A SuperCrowd Campaign Diagnostic, regularly priced at $499, to assess their fundraising campaigns and identify opportunities for improvement.

A two-hour marketing consultation with Jason Fishman, founder of Digital Niche Agency, focused on strategies for marketing their investment crowdfunding campaigns. A 15% discount on patent application packages from Menlo Park Patents.



The SuperCrowd recognized Digital Niche Agency and Menlo Park Patents for contributing services and expertise to help the winning founders advance their businesses.

The evening also emphasized investor education. Questions explored customer demand, operating assumptions, clinical validation, regulatory milestones and the evidence founders must develop as their companies grow. Viewers were invited to continue those conversations in a post-pitch investor session on Zoom, open to anyone interested in investing in one or more of the four companies.

Information about the companies and their offerings is available on Wefunder:



Eagle Cathedral City:

Immunomatics:

Airthium: Anywhere Dx:

The Superpowers for Good Live Pitch is produced by The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation that advances impact crowdfunding through media, education and events. The program connects entrepreneurs with investors and helps viewers learn to evaluate businesses seeking both financial success and positive impact. Users can learn more at: and watch programming at, including through Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Thorpe disclosed during the broadcast that he is an investor in Immunomatics. Competition awards do not constitute recommendations to invest. Prospective investors should review the official offering materials and conduct their own due diligence.

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CONTACT: Devin Thorpe, CEO, The Super Crowd, Inc. a PBC... 801-930-0588