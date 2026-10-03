Man Found Dead Inside Car In Patna, Police Probe Gunshot Angle

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Panic spread in Patna's Rajiv Nagar area after the body of a man was found inside a car parked outside Jamuna Palace on Friends Colony Road No. 4 on Saturday, officials said.

Preliminary information reveals that the man may have lost his life due to a gunshot injury. According to initial reports, a firearm and a spent cartridge were also found inside the car.

However, police have not yet officially determined whether the incident was a case of suicide, homicide, murder, or an accidental discharge.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and recovered the body from the vehicle. The area was secured as investigators began collecting evidence.

Police are examining the firearm and cartridge to determine whether they are linked to the death. Investigators are also trying to establish whether anyone else was present in the vehicle and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Police are expected to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding area to determine who was near the vehicle before the incident.

The identity and background of the deceased, along with his mobile phone, call records, and recent contacts, are also likely to form part of the investigation. Police are also establishing contact with the family members of the deceased.

Forensic examination of the vehicle, report of the firearm, and other evidence could provide further clues about how the shooting occurred, police said.

Despite reports of a gunshot injury and the recovery of a weapon and spent cartridge, police have not yet officially classified the incident as murder or suicide. The circumstances surrounding the death are expected to become clearer after the postmortem examination and forensic analysis.

Police are investigating all possible angles and have yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident.

The discovery of the body attracted a crowd in the densely populated Rajiv Nagar area, while police continued their investigation at the scene.