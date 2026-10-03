'Couldn't Believe It': European Doctors Stunned By India's Fast Healthcare Access (WATCH)

A viral video featuring Indian oncologist Dr Palak Bhatt has sparked a conversation online after he claimed that doctors in Europe were“completely shocked” to learn how quickly patients can access specialists, diagnostic tests and treatment in India. Bhatt shared the experience in an Instagram video after attending an event in Europe where he had presented on palliative care.

According to Bhatt, he had a casual discussion with several European doctors about healthcare systems in Europe and India. He said they were surprised to hear that Indian patients can sometimes move from seeing a specialist to undergoing investigations and beginning treatment within a relatively short period.

To explain his point, Bhatt gave the example of a patient who notices an ulcer on the tongue and is concerned that it could be cancer. He said that in India, such a patient could directly consult an oncologist, undergo an MRI on the same day and, if the findings suggest cancer, have a biopsy done that day as well.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Dr. Palak Bhatt (@dr)

'Treatment Within A Week'

Bhatt said the biopsy report could arrive within three to four days. Depending on the diagnosis, he claimed that surgery, chemotherapy or another form of treatment could then be offered within a week.

“The report comes within three to four days, and based on the report, whether it's surgery or chemotherapy or whatever treatment, we can offer it to them within a week,” he said.

He contrasted this with his experience of healthcare access in Europe, saying that“just to get a GP appointment, it often takes four to five days.” He added that his European counterparts“couldn't even believe” cancer treatment could potentially begin within a week.

Bhatt also clarified that cancer patients may receive priority once they are diagnosed, while appointments with other specialists can sometimes take a week, 10 days, 15 days or longer.

Viral Video Sparks Reactions

The video quickly attracted attention online, with users sharing their own experiences of healthcare in Europe. One commenter claimed that a patient from the Netherlands had waited six months for piles surgery before seeking treatment in India. Another user living in Paris described receiving a surgery appointment 40 days later despite severe hip pain.

Bhatt concluded by urging people to recognise the strengths of India's healthcare system.“Not every system in the world is perfect, but we should definitely appreciate the things we have that are better than in other countries,” he wrote in the caption.

The claims about differences between healthcare systems are based on Bhatt's account and social-media reactions; they should not be taken as a comprehensive comparison of healthcare systems in India and Europe.